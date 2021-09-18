Phillip Rigelman (1943-2021)

Phillip C Rigelman, 78, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at his home in Stanwood, Washington.

Phil was born in Bryan, Ohio, on May 12, 1943, to Peter and Louise (Dutter) Rigelman. He attended Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio.

Phil married the love of his life, Cynthia (Cindy Taylor), on Aug. 2, 1959, in Bryan, Ohio, where they raised their family. In August 1978, the family moved to Lynnwood, Washington.

For the majority of his working years, Phil worked as a shop and field mechanic and then maintenance manager in the vending industry, both in the states of Washington and Ohio.

He retired from the Coca-Cola Company in 2015, as a shop and field mechanic. Throughout his working years, he made positive impacts on everyone he worked with, to include co-workers and customers he interfaced with on a daily basis.

The real passion of his life was his family. Anyone that knew Phil was well aware that his family was his top priority.

This includes a large family, from his wife to his four children and their spouses, to his grandchildren/stepgrandchildren (14) and their spouses, and great-grandchildren/stepgreat-grandchildren (10).

He loved road trips with his family, trips to California, Illinois, Indiana, Washington, as well as road trip vacations to Ohio once he relocated to Washington.

These trips provided him with many memorable times and adventures he cherished and loved to reminisce about throughout his life.

As an avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching and talking about the Seattle Mariners and Seattle Seahawks, but his favorite conversation was the Ohio State Buckeyes. Originally being from Ohio, once a Buckeye always a Buckeye!

He had great joy in watching his children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren participate in their activities, ranging from school to sport activities.

When he was younger, he played football and baseball and, when older, church softball and bowling (until his knees prevented him from doing so).

He enjoyed coaching baseball when his boys were younger, winning several championships and coaching all-star teams as well. He also coached his nephews in baseball when they were of age. Additionally, in Ohio while coaching baseball, he served in a Little League board position.

Survivors include daughters, Joni Fields (husband Mark) of Lake Stevens, Washington, Jodi Elgaen (husband Kelly Oliver) of Lake Stevens, Washington, and son Terry Rigelman (wife Sherri Nevala) of Snohomish, Washington.

Also surviving are grandchildren: granddaughter Kasey Grant and husband Jake (children CJ and Tyson), grandson Matt Fields and wife Melissa (children Barrett and Hudson), granddaughter Michelle Withers (Rigelman) and husband Matt (children Hannah and Owen), granddaughter Christina Trimm (Rigelman, child Jonathan), granddaughter Jasmine Rigelman, grandson Nicholas Rigelman, granddaughter Samantha Rigelman, grandson Zack Rigelman, granddaughter Cassandra Helvey (Rigelman) and husband Ryan, grandson Taylor Rigelman, Andrea Oborn (Elgaen) and husband Zach (children Ember and Elora) and grandson Frankie Elgaen; and step-granddaughter Korissa Oliver (child Kinsley) and stepgrandson Brandon Oliver.

Lastly, surviving are daughter-in-law Louise Rigelman (Thronson-Schingeck) of Burlington, Washignton; sister Lorna Luedtke (Rigelman) of Carmel, Indiana, and Surprise, Arizona; and brother Gregory “Greg” Rigelman and wife Diana of Olympia, Washignton; and in-laws Jerry Taylor (Ana), Floyd “Bud” Taylor (Mary Ann), Janice Maxcy (John) and Larry Taylor (Nancy). There are also numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Phil is proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Cindy Rigelman (Taylor, 2019); son, Jeffry Rigelman (2020); parents, Peter and Louise (Dutter) Rigelman; mother- and father-in-law, Irvin and Agnes (Garber) Taylor; sister-in-law, Linda (Taylor) Kroa; and brothers-in-law, Bill Luedtke and Terry Taylor.

A memorial service will be planned in Bryan, Ohio, in July 2022 (date and time to be determined). The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this time.