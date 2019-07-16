Phyllis R. Hulbert (1937- 2019)

Phyllis R. Hulbert, age 82, of rural Defiance, passed away Sunday evening, July 14, 2019, at Brookview Care Center in Defiance. Phyllis was born in West Unity, Ohio, on July 5, 1937, the daughter of Dale H. and Florence C. (Shaffer) Borton. On June 23, 1956, she married Harold Hulbert, and he survives.

Also surviving are children, Angie (Johney) Ritz of Hamler and Mark (Jody) Hulbert of Defiance; grandchildren, Ashley Ritz, Tim Ritz, Elizabeth (Daniel) Conner, Laney Hulbert; granddaughter-in-law, Meghan Ritz; and great-granddaughter, Ryley Ritz. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Virginia Mercer, and grandson, John Ritz.

Private family interment services will be in the Evansport Cemetery. There will be no visitation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be given to Brookview Health Care Center or Great Lakes Caring. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.

