PIKE-DELTA-YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION: Students Of The Month Presented For April

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Delta Elementary student Cataleya Ippolito, Delta Middle Schools student Grace Creps, and Delta High School Kaleb Yevtich were each awarded the title of Student of the Month. Each one of them were brought up and received a certificate. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

The Pike-Delta-York board of education held their meeting on Wednesday, April 26th. The meeting began at 7:30 p.m. with the Pledge of Allegiance and approval of the minutes.

Recognition of guests then took place with Students of the Month being introduced first. The following students were awarded the title and a certificate.