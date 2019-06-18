Police: 2 Die, 1 Child Missing After Woman Intentionally Drives Into Michigan River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they found the body of a woman and one child and were looking for another child after the woman intentionally drove into a southwestern Michigan river.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two upset girls told officers late Monday that a family member had driven a car into the Kalamazoo River. Assistant Chief Karianne Thomas tells WWJ-AM the girls had been in the car, but were let out before it went into the water.
Officers found the submerged car at Verburg Park. Capt. Brad Misner tells the Kalamazoo Gazette that the bodies of the woman and one child were found, and they were searching for the other child Tuesday.
Authorities haven’t released the names of those involved.
The department in a statement offered “condolences to all family and friends who have been impacted by this tragic loss.”
