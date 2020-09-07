Police: Officer Dies Hours After Rescue Effort In NJ River

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — A veteran police officer was found dead hours after an on-duty live-saving effort in a New Jersey river over the weekend, police said.

Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said Bridgeton police are “devastated” by the death of 49-year-old Sean Peek, a 15-year veteran from Millville, on Sunday. A post on the department’s Facebook page said an official cause of death is pending autopsy.

Police said Peek and other officers were sent to a fire department satellite station at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a departing ambulance was reportedly struck by an unknown object. Gaimari said Peek saw someone running in the woods near a bridge and later saw the person fall or jump into the Cohansey River.

The chief said Peek went into the water to try to rescue the person, a woman who eventually made it across the river. He said the officer “had difficulty making it back to shore as he was still donning all of his equipment and gear.” Other officers helped him to shore and he was taken to a hospital.

Gaimari said Peek was treated and released and was then relieved of duty until he would be cleared to return to work. Police said he was found unresponsive by family members at his home late Sunday morning. He is survived by his wife, Megan, and their 8-year-old daughter, Kate.

The 29-year-old woman, who was also taken to the hospital, faces charges of burglarizing city-owned structures, breaking windows and damaging equipment, police said.