Portman Donates Salary Through May To Charities Helping Those Impacted By Coronavirus Pandemic

CINCINNATI, OH – U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) announced that he will donate his salary through the end of May to five regional organizations across the state of Ohio helping those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic: the Cleveland Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, the Columbus Foundation Emergency Response Fund, the United Way and Greater Cincinnati Foundation local nonprofit fund, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank, and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation Covid-19 Response.

Portman released the following statement:

“Many Ohioans are hurting right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, struggling to pay their bills and make ends meet. Many individuals are seeing their paychecks disappear and small business owners throughout the state are making sacrifices as they struggle to keep their doors open. Our non-profits are also under tremendous pressure.”

“I am donating to the following five organizations who are helping in every region of Ohio: the Cleveland Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, the Columbus Foundation Emergency Response Fund, the United Way and Greater Cincinnati Foundation COVID-19 local nonprofit fund, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank, and the Greater Toledo Community Foundation Covid-19 Response.”

“These organizations are representative of so many great nonprofits and volunteers that are responding to the urgent needs of individuals, families, and small businesses across Ohio during this coronavirus crisis.”