Possible Bigfoot Siting At Ohio’s Salt Fork State Park

By: Debbie Campbell

Do you believe in Big Foot aka Sasquatch? Well two men who were taking a walk in the woods think they may have spotted the “mythical” figure.

On Jan. 12 two Ohio men were walking through Salt Fork State Park and came across a figure that they say resembled Bigfoot or Sasquatch. The two men described the figure with many of the same characteristics that are used to describe Bigfoot — hairy, upright-walking, ape-like creature that dwells in the wilderness and leaves footprints.

Don Keating holds the world’s longest running Bigfoot Conference. According to the Cambridge Guernsey County Visitors and Convention Bureau website. “Bigfoot. Sasquatch. Yeti. Ohio Grassman.

Whatever you choose to call it, it really is all the same creature. Very big, hairy and tall, averaging 6 to 8 feet tall. With footprints averaging from 13 to 17 inches long. It has been rumored to live in Ohio since the mid-1700′s.

It has also been rumored to live in Ohio’s largest State Park. Salt Fork. Over 36 sightings have been reported to Don Keating of Newcomerstown since the middle 1980s. With the huge amount of alleged ‘evidence’ coming from Salt Fork’s borders, Keating decided to host the ‘Annual Bigfoot Conference’ at Salt Fork starting in 2005,”

Most of the sightings have come from 3 places within the park: Morgan’s Knob, Parker Road (also known as “Buckeye Trail”), and Bigfoot Ridge. Many people have come from all over to try and get a glimpse of “Bigfoot”.

Areas within the park have been used for filming. One of the locations, Morgan’s Knob, was used for one of the episodes of “Finding Bigfoot” and “Monsters & Mysteries in America.” Kathy Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb filmed an episode of their “Today Show with Kathy and Hoda.” at Bigfoot Ridge, the park’s primitive campground.

There has been no scientific research that would support a theory that Bigfoot actually exists as there have only been a limited number of formal scientific studies pertaining to Bigfoot.

Great apes have not been found in the fossil record in the Americas, and no Bigfoot remains are known to have ever been found. Scientists have discounted the existence of Bigfoot, considering it to be a combination of folklore, misidentification and hoax.

Most researchers believe the sightings are more likely to be of a bear type of animal.

The Salt Fork Lodge and Conference Center and Salt Fork State Park holds several conferences each year celebrating the legend of Bigfoot. There is the annual Bigfoot Conference, this is the world’s longest running Bigfoot Conference.

There is also a Creature Weekend, which is an annual conference dedicated to Cryptozoology and an Ohio Bigfoot Conference. The Fork State Park Campgrounds also hold several Bigfoot events.

There are monthly Bigfoot Night Hikes, Bigfoot Adventure Weekends and a Creature Weekend Summer Camp out.

Salt Fork State Park is the largest state park in Ohio, encompassing 17,229 acres of land and 2,952 acres of water.

