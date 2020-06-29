Praying Catholics Attacked By Black Lives Matters Group At St. Louis Event



Video has surfaced over the weekend where members of Black Lives Matters attacked Catholic Christians praying in St. Louis.

A prayer rally was held on Saturday at the iconic St. Louis Statue on Art Hill in Forest Park. The event was organized to counter a petition by leftist Umar Lee to remove landmarks in St. Louis and to rename the city because St. Louis was allegedly “Islamophobic.”

Several priests and senior citizens were praying with members of their congregation. When the group started praying the Black Lives Matters crowd started screaming and blaring horns stated members of the praying group. At least one incident shows a member of the prayer group being attacked by several members of the opposing crowd.

St. Louis Police stepped in to protect the praying Catholics from the mob. Police formed a protective wall between the mob and the praying Christians.

Numerous videos and still photographs of the event have been shared over the weekend on social media and local news sources.