President Trump Declares Disaster For 7 SC Counties After Storms

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved a disaster request from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster following tornadoes and severe weather that hit the state last month, according to a Saturday news release.

Nine people died in South Carolina as a result of the storms that occurred on April 12 and 13.

The declaration covers seven counties: Aiken, Colleton, Hampton, Marlboro, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens, state officials said.

Residents who suffered storm damage in those areas are eligible for storm-related costs not covered by insurance and can register for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance online at www.disasterassistance.gov, or by calling 800-621-3362.

Additionally, Trump approved federal assistance to state and local governments in Barnwell, Colleton, Georgetown, Hampton, Oconee, Orangeburg and Pickens counties for their recovery efforts.