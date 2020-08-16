President Trump Donates Quarterly Salary To Repair National Monuments

In a report on Breitbart.com, on August 15 President Donald Trump announced that he would donate his salary for this financial quarter to the National Park Service for the restoration of America’s national monuments.

The president announced the news on Twitter, together with an image of the $100,000 check and said, “I promised you I would not take a dime of salary as your President. I donate the entire $400,000!” He continued, “It is my honor to give $100,000 to the National Park Service to help repair and restore our GREAT National Monuments. So important to our American History! Thank You!!”

Throughout the summer, several national monuments were vandalized by leftist rioters until President Trump vowed to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law. In July, the president delivered a passionate speech at Mount Rushmore to remind Americans of the importance of protecting monuments, saying, “We will never let them rip America’s heroes from our monuments, or from our hearts.”

Trump is required to be paid an annual $400,000 yearly salary as president, but he has pledged to donate his quarterly salary while in office to worthy government causes. In March and in May of this year, Trump donated his quarterly salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to help fight the coronavirus, and develop therapies.