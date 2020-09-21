President Trump Holds Swanton Rally To Packed Crowd (In Pictures)

The President held a rally in rural Swanton tonight (Toledo Airport) rallying supporters ahead of the 2020 November election. See photo details below along with separate article coverage at www.thevillagereporter.com.
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump waves as he boards Air Force One after speaking at a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany and White House legislative aide Cassidy Hutchinson dance to the song YMCA as President Donald Trump ends a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump brings two football players from Little Miami High School who were suspended for a short time for carrying flags that showed support for law enforcement at the start of a game on Sept. 11, onto stage as he speaks during a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Linda Dulabon of Erie, Pa, waits in line to enter the location where President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign rally, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Supporters of President Donald Trump listen during a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Supporters cheer as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
A supporter cheers along with the crowd to “Fill That Seat” before President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Swanton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
