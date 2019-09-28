President Trump Signs Stopgap Spending Bill, Averting Shutdown

By Andrew Taylor, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a temporary government-wide funding bill that staves off the risk of a government shutdown through Nov. 21.

The measure signed Friday buys additional time for lawmakers to work to unclog a $1.4 trillion bundle of yearly spending bills that is hung up amid fights over Trump’s border wall and abortion. Those measures face a variety of obstacles, and it’s not clear whether Congress will pass them.

The bill had passed by the Senate by an 82-15 vote.

Democrats blocked Senate Republicans from advancing an almost $700 billion defense measure, a move partly designed to leverage broader negotiations on domestic programs.

