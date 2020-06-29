President Trump Trails Biden In Virtually All Battleground States

This past week found President Donald Trump continuing to trail likely Democratic nominee Joe Biden in six key states that the President won in 2016.

The New York Times/Siena College poll found Biden ahead of Trump 47%-36% in Michigan, 49%-38% in Wisconsin, 50%-40% in Pennsylvania, 47%-41% in Florida, 48%-41% in Arizona and 49%-40% in North Carolina.

Close wins in those six states were key to President Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton four years ago. Other key polls conducted by conservative news outlets show the President trailing former Vice President Biden by similar numbers.