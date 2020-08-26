President Trump’s Approval Higher Than Obama’s At This Crucial Election Time Frame

If you believe the media hype that President Donald Trump is in trouble, you might want to rethink that assertion.

The polls don’t look terrific right now, said contributing columnist C. Douglas Golden in an August 25 column in the Western Journal, but he stresses is that what we should be looking at is how polls look now, against how they looked for former President Barack Obama when he won reelection in 2012.

Golden said, “Take a new poll by Rasmussen Reports. The daily tracking poll released on August 24 found 51 percent approved of Trump’s performance, compared with 47 percent who disapproved. Thirty-eight percent of those polled strongly approved of the job the president is doing, while 42 percent strongly disapproved. According to Rasmussen’s website, the poll has, ‘…a margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.’”

Meanwhile, at the same point in Obama’s presidency, and in the same poll, he actually fared worse; the former president had a 48 percent approval rating, with 51 percent disapproval. Twenty-four percent of people strongly approved of Obama’s performance at the time, compared with 41 percent who strongly disapproved of his performance.

What therefore are to be made of these polling numbers? “First off,” Golden said, “…the fact that Trump’s loss is a fait accompli is completely bogus, for one. The president is actually doing quite well, given the situation and the fact that the establishment media are dead set against him. He’s also going to fare quite well when you consider the fact that his Democratic opponents, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, don’t make a particularly great ticket, especially when you look at their negatives. Biden has moved pretty far to the left and Harris was already there.”

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence face an uphill battle; there’s no denying that. However, Biden and Harris have significant problems of their own, particularly when you look at the left-wing agenda they’re trying to peddle to the American people. This won’t be as easy as the media wants to make everyone think it is — particularly when you look at the polling numbers.

Remember, Barack Obama won in 2012, and his poll numbers looked a lot worse than President Trump’s.