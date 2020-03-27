President Trump’s Approval Rating On The Rise Amid Covid-19 Crisis

By: Debbie Campbell

Do you agree with the way President Trump is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic? The latest Gallup survey on Americans’ opinions of President Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis shows his approval rating jumped by 5 points since earlier this month and is now at 49%.

A Gallup survey is a sampling of public opinion on a particular issue. Since the invention of the Gallup survey, President Trump is the only President to not reach a 50% overall approval rating.

This rise in his approval is the best Trump has seen since he’s been in office. He also hit 49% back in late January during the Senate impeachment trial.

The Gallup explains, “Independents’ and Democrats’ approval of Trump’s performance has increased slightly since earlier this month, tying as the best he has registered to date among each group. The president’s approval rating among Republicans was already above 90% and remains so — but is not currently his highest on record (94% in late January).”

The survey credits public opinion on Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 for his increased overall approval rating. “Americans give the president generally positive reviews for his handling of the situation, with 60% approving and 38% disapproving,” Gallup reports. “Ninety-four percent of Republicans, 60% of independents and 27% of Democrats approve of his response.”

In his report on the latest Trump-focused survey, Jeffrey Jones provides some in-site on presidential rallies during a time of crises: “Historically, presidential job approval has increased when the nation is under threat.

Every president from Franklin Roosevelt through George W. Bush saw their approval rating surge at least 10 points after a significant national event of this kind. Bush’s 35-point increase after 9/11 is the most notable rally effect on record.

During these rallies, independents and supporters of the opposing party to the president typically show heightened support for the commander in chief.

Significant rally effects appear to be a relic of the past as political polarization in presidential approval ratings has reached new levels. Presidential approval ratings today are characterized by consistent, exceedingly low approval ratings from opponents of the president’s party.

As a result, neither Barack Obama nor Trump saw rally effects as big as those of their predecessors, because their usual opponents were reluctant to approve of them regardless of what was happening in the country.

At most, Obama’s approval rating rose by seven points after U.S. forces killed Osama bin Laden in May 2011. (He had a smaller five-point rally in support after the December 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.)”

Debbie can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com