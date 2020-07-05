Pursuit In Paulding County Leads To Traffic Crash & Manhunt

Carryall Township, Paulding, Ohio – On July 4, 2020 at approximately 7:42 AM, Troopers from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a 2019 Infiniti QX5 for a speed violation, on US 24 near mile post 3 in Paulding County.

The vehicle failed to stop for the trooper and ultimately crashed while attempting to make a left turn onto County 60 from County Road 107. The driver, Ricky L. Taylor, age 22 of Muncie, Indiana was immediately taken into custody while three others fled on foot from the crash scene.

With the assistance of Ohio State Highway Patrol aircraft, one of the occupants, a juvenile age 17, was spotted in an adjacent corn field and was apprehended at approximately 9:15 AM without incident.

At approximately 1:08 PM, the two other occupants, one adult, Demareyon K. Robinson, age 18 of Muncie, Indiana and another juvenile age 16, were located in a wooded area along a creek and were taken into custody without further incident.

All individuals involved in the crash were treated and released from the Paulding County Hospital for minor injuries that occurred in the crash.

The driver, Ricky L. Taylor was incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail and charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a Felony of the 3rd degree. The passenger, Demareyon K. Robinson was incarcerated at the Paulding County Jail and charged with obstructing official business, a Misdemeanor of the 1st degree.

The two juveniles have been released to relatives pending further investigation of the incident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Van Wert County Crisis Intervention Response Team.

–PRESS RELEASE