Put-In-Bay Businesses Cited As COVID-19 Spread At Popular Northwest Ohio Tourist Site Grows

WOIO Channel 19 in Cleveland is reporting that citations were leveled against two Put-in-Bay bars over the weekend of July 25 for violating restrictions ordered by the Ohio Department of Health in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to agents of the agency responsible for enforcing alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp laws in the state, the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU), the two Put-in-Bay establishments were visited after receiving complaints of ‘blatant violations’ taking place.

OIU Agent-in-Charge, Michelle Thourot, told WOIO, “We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so all patrons can enjoy a healthy experience. However, when egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken.”

The Mist Bar, operated by Commodore Resorts, drew an administrative citation for disorderly activity. OIU investigators witnessed customers congregating with no social distancing at the bar, the swim-up bar, and in the pool.

T&J’s Smokehouse, operated by Niese Brothers Associates, also received an administrative citation for disorderly activity. Agents observed customers, many of whom were not wearing masks, standing in large groups. The outside patio was also crowded with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the dance floor, and members of the house security staff were also seen improperly wearing masks around their necks.

The OIU said the complaints will be presented to the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for further review and potential penalties. Those penalties can include fines, the suspension or even the revocation of liquor permits.