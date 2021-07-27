Rachel Perez-Allomong (1982-2021)

Rachel Ann Perez-Allomong, 38, of Lima, OH, passed away on July 24, 2021, at St Rita’s Hospital. She was born on October 13, 1982, in Bryan, OH, to David Perez and Juanita Suarez Castro. She attended Archbold High School in Archbold, Ohio.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and family. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. Her children were her world and she would do anything for them.

She is survived by her husband/best friend, Larry Allomong; Her 5 children: Colin, Razalynn, Zaylia, Zana, of Lima, OH & Megan Allomong (step daughter) of Bryan, OH; David Perez (father) of Defiance, OH; Juanita (Mother) & Santos Castro (stepfather) of South Haven, MI; David Perez Jr. (brother) & Melissa Bellmann (sister-in-law) Valerie (sister) & Juan (brother-in-law) Salinas of Defiance, OH Timothy Powell & Brienna Asaro (stepbrother and Girlfriend) of Lima, OH; Nieces: Destiny Salinas, Isabelle Perez, Clara Perez; Nephews: Juan Salinas Jr, David Ezra Perez, Defiance, OH and Julius Powell Lima, OH; Ben Ritson (boyfriend) of Lima.

She was preceded in death by Annie Perez (stepmother), Pablo and Felicita Perez (grandparents), Leopoldo and Leonor Suarez (grandparents), Victor Perez, Irene Suarez, Juanito Suarez Bueno, Geronimo (Jerrito) Contreras, Ethan Mumford, Erica Delgado, and Zoe Phillips (cousins).

Memorial service will be held on Friday from 5pm-7pm at the Archbold Evangelical Church located at 705 Lafayette St, Archbold, OH 43502 directly after will be a potluck dinner for family and friends to attend at Ruiley Park Pavilion located at 320 W. Holland street Archbold, OH 43502.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please help the family with cost of funeral at the GoFundMe link as follows: https://gofund.me/05fa0770