Ramona Heinzerling (1915-2021)

Ramona J. Luce Heinzerling, age 105, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 11:22 P.M. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Fountain Park Inn and Villas, where she was a resident.

Mrs. Heinzerling was a 1932 graduate of Edon High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Bowling Green State University and did her graduate work at Kent State University.

She taught in the Edon Northwest Schools for twenty-six years and later served as librarian at Four County Joint Vocational School for seven years.

During World War II, from 1943-1947, she was employed by the YWCA-USO program as a club director in Waynesville, Missouri (Fort Leonard Wood), Pine Haven, Arkansas, Blackstone, Virginia (Fort Pickett), and Junction City, Kansas.

After retirement in 1976, she helped organize the senior citizen program in the Edon area, known as KALA, and was the first program coordinator and lunch program organizer.

After developing macular degeneration, she organized the Williams County Low Vision Support Group.

Ramona was active in the community as a member of Edon United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, Williams County Retired Teachers, Ohio Retired Teachers, Friends of the Edon Public Library, Edon Area Senior Citizens Advisory Council, and Retired Teachers Volunteers.

Ramona J. Luce Heinzerling was born on December 8, 1915, in Florence Township, Ohio, the daughter of George and Velma (Thompson) Joice.

She married Edward Luce on June 5, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1964. She then married Louis Heinzerling on May 7, 1988, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 1995.

Survivors include one son, Michael “Mick” Luce, of Goshen, Indiana; a daughter-in-law, JoAnn Luce, of Edon; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Wes) Maier and Allyn (Makenzie) Luce, both of Edon, and Matthew Luce, of Goshen; four great-grandchildren, Alyssa and Zoe Maier, Carter and Sidney Luce; one niece, Rozzy (Connie) Stark, of Edgerton, Ohio; and several cousins.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Gerald “Jerry” Luce; a sister, Rowena Mann; a daughter-in-law, Connie Luce; and a nephew, Denny Mann.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will follow at 4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Deb Widdowson officiating. Interment will be in Edon Cemetery.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, those attending are asked to observe social distancing precautions. The family also encourages the use of masks. Anyone showing any symptoms of illness is asked to please share condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to Edon United Methodist Church, Edon Area Senior Citizens, or Williams County Retired Teachers Scholarship Fund.

