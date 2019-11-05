Rand Paul States Whistle Blower’s Name Now Known At Massive Monday Night Trump Rally; That The Media Should Do Their Jobs And Release It

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — President Donald Trump is praising an ally’s call to unmask the intelligence community whistleblower whose complaint served as the catalyst for Democrats’ impeachment probe.

Speaking at a rally in Kentucky Monday, Trump says GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s call for the whistleblower to be publicly named was “excellent.”

Paul claimed at the rally that the whistleblower’s identity is known, adding, “I say to the media, do your job and print his name.”

U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identities and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.

