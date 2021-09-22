Raymond Lambert (1928-2021)

Raymond G. Lambert, age 93, of Delta, passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Fairlawn Haven, Archbold. Raymond was born in Delta, Ohio on August 20, 1928 to the late George R. and Beulah G. (Cass) Lambert.

A 1946 graduate of Lyons H.S., he would later marry Pauline Kessler on June 6, 1949. Raymond was a Track Foreman working for New York Central, Penn Central and Conrail Railroad for over 43 years retiring in 1990.

He was also a member of the Mountain of Praise Church in Delta. In his spare time, Raymond enjoyed gardening; reading his Bible and loved driving the Church Van.

He was also a member of the Brotherhood of Maintanceway Employees. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 72 years, Pauline; children, Doyle (Patti) Lambert of West Unity; Craig Lambert of Burleson, Texas; Sandra Leathers of Archbold; brothers, Alfred (Billie Jo) Lambert of Showlow Arizona; Hal (Cynthia) Lambert of Wauseon; son-in-law, Phillip Orner; son-in-law, David Kinsman; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Deborah McCullough; Brenda Kinsman; Pamela Orner; sisters, Betty Battig; Imogene Lambert; Juanita Hoffman; brothers, Robert and Kenneth Lambert and great grandson, Steven Ross Shaffer.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM.Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at the funeral home beginning at 11 AM with Pastor Betty Fuller will be officiating. Interment will follow at Winameg Cemetery in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Family of Raymond Lambert c/o Pauline Lambert or The Mountain of Praise Church, 409 Dillrose Dr., Northwood, Ohio 43619 in Raymond’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.