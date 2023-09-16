Real Estate Market Grapples With Soaring Mortgage Rates, Inventory Shortage, & Record Prices

(Maumee, OH – September 14, 2023) – Higher mortgage rates, along with elevated sales prices and a lack of housing inventory, have continued to impact market activity during the summer homebuying season.

The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has remained above 6.5% since May, recently hitting a two-decade high in August, according to Freddie Mac.

As a result, existing-home sales have continued to slow nationwide, dropping 2.2% month-over-month as of last measure, with sales down 16.6% compared to the same time last year, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).

Locally, New Listings decreased 10.0 percent for Single Family homes and 19.2 percent for Condo-Villa homes. Pending Sales decreased 18.7 percent for Single Family homes and 31.1 percent for Condo-Villa homes.

Median Sales Price increased 2.3 percent to $177,000 for Single Family homes but decreased 1.2 percent to $214,950 for Condo-Villa homes.

Days on Market increased 9.6 percent for Single Family homes but decreased 14.8 percent for Condo-Villa homes.

Months Supply of Inventory increased 33.3 percent for Single Family homes 50.0 percent for Condo-Villa homes.

Falling home sales have done little to cool home prices, however, which have continued to sit at record high levels nationally thanks to a limited supply of homes for sale.

According to NAR, there were 1.11 million homes for sale heading into August, 14.6% fewer homes than the same period last year, for a 3.3 months’ supply at the current sales pace.

The shortage of homes for sale has boosted competition for available properties and is driving sales prices higher, with NAR reporting a national median existing home price of $406,700, a 1.9% increase from a year earlier.