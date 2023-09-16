Real Estate Market Grapples With Soaring Mortgage Rates, Inventory Shortage, & Record Prices

(Maumee, OH – September 14, 2023) – Higher mortgage rates, along with elevated sales prices and a lack of housing inventory, have continued to impact market activity during the summer homebuying season.
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has remained above 6.5% since May, recently hitting a two-decade high in August, according to Freddie Mac.
As a result, existing-home sales have continued to slow nationwide, dropping 2.2% month-over-month as of last measure, with sales down 16.6% compared to the same time last year, according to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
Locally, New Listings decreased 10.0 percent for Single Family homes and 19.2 percent for Condo-Villa homes. Pending Sales decreased 18.7 percent for Single Family homes and 31.1 percent for Condo-Villa homes.
Median Sales Price increased 2.3 percent to $177,000 for Single Family homes but decreased 1.2 percent to $214,950 for Condo-Villa homes.
Days on Market increased 9.6 percent for Single Family homes but decreased 14.8 percent for Condo-Villa homes.
Months Supply of Inventory increased 33.3 percent for Single Family homes 50.0 percent for Condo-Villa homes.
Falling home sales have done little to cool home prices, however, which have continued to sit at record high levels nationally thanks to a limited supply of homes for sale.
According to NAR, there were 1.11 million homes for sale heading into August, 14.6% fewer homes than the same period last year, for a 3.3 months’ supply at the current sales pace.
The shortage of homes for sale has boosted competition for available properties and is driving sales prices higher, with NAR reporting a national median existing home price of $406,700, a 1.9% increase from a year earlier.
|Single Family Homes
|2022 YTD
|2023 YTD
|% Change
|Sales
|7,701
|5,311
|-31.0%
|Days on Market
|57
|61
|7.0%
|Average Price Per Square Foot
|$111
|$115
|3.6%
|Median Sales Price
|$160,000
|$167,500
|4.7%
|Average Sales Price
|$194,577
|$202,062
|3.8%
|Number of New Listings
|6,248
|6,448
|3.2%
|Total Volume
|$1,279,874,806
|$1,091,482,614
|-14.7%
|Condo Villas
|2022 YTD
|2023 YTD
|% Change
|Sales
|489
|416
|-14.9%
|Days on Market
|63
|52
|-17.5%
|Average Price Per Square Foot
|$130
|$135
|3.5%
|Median Sales Price
|$209,900
|$213,950
|-1.2%
|Average Sales Price
|$213,916
|$218,787
|2.3%
|Number of New Listings
|551
|482
|-12.5%
|Total Volume
|$104,605,079
|$91,015,309
|-13.0%
|Single Family Homes
|Aug-22
|Aug-23
|% Change
|Sales
|943
|797
|-15.5%
|Days on Market
|52
|57
|9.6%
|Average Price Per Square Foot
|$116
|$121.29
|4.3%
|Median Sales Price
|$172,962
|$177,000
|2.3%
|Average Sales Price
|$208,162
|$212,141.00
|1.9%
|Number of New Listings
|1,035
|931
|-10.0%
|Total Volume
|$196,296,508
|$168,857,033
|-14.0%
|Months of Inventory
|3
|4
|33.3%
|Condo Villas
|Aug-22
|Aug-23
|% Change
|Sales
|75
|52
|-30.7%
|Days on Market
|54
|46
|-14.8%
|Average Price Per Square Foot
|$133
|$136
|2.7%
|Median Sales Price
|$217,500
|$214,950
|-1.2%
|Average Sales Price
|$216,504
|$227,697
|5.2%
|Number of New Listings
|73
|59
|-19.2%
|Total Volume
|$16,237,787
|$11,840,245
|-27.1%
|Months of Inventory
|2
|3
|50.0%