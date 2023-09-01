Retta Bowditch (1943 – 2023)

(Homemaker; Enjoyed Bowling)

Retta Joan Bowditch, age 79, of Portage, Michigan, passed away at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Monday, August 28, 2023.

Retta was a homemaker, a baker who made the most amazing cookies, and a special grandma. She was in band in high school, enjoyed bowling when she was younger, but her grandkids were the most important thing to her.

Retta was born on December 20, 1943 in Butler, Indiana, the daughter of Robert B. and Ethel B. (Harris) Miller.

She married Martin Bowditch on January 22, 1977 in Butler and he preceded her in death on March 26, 1994.

Retta is survived by her son, Wayne (Kristen Rose) Bowditch, of Vicksburg, Michigan; daughter, Joan (James Cox) O’Donnell, of Lawton, Michigan; 10 grandchildren, John, Jessica, Jennifer Christopher, Andrew, Ethan, Jason, Kristina, Charlotte and Lilian; 2 great-grandchildren, Lennyx and Lilah; a brother, Alger (Charlotte) Miller, of Butler and a sister, Redith Goebel, of Edgerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Michael O’Donnell, stepdaughter, Rebecca Williams, brothers, Robert, Joe, Doyle and Charles Miller and sisters, Bernadine Miller and Joyce Gump.

Visitation will be held for Retta from 4:00-6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton and one hour prior to the funeral service. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association. To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.