Reverend David Tilly (1955-2020)

Reverend David E. Tilly, 65, of Montpelier passed away Thursday morning at Waterville Healthcare. He was born on February 4, 1955 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to Evan Conrad and Lois A. (Rask) Tilly. On June 1, 1985 he married Jean L. Voelker and she survives.

Dave graduated from North Allegheny High School in North Hills, Pennsylvania. He earned his Bachelors of Science Degree from Penn State University before graduating with his Masters in Divinity from the Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. Pastor Dave was currently installed and was the Pastor at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, since 1997.

He was a very community-oriented man. Pastor Dave was a member of the Montpelier Rotary Club, Montpelier Ministerial Association Board, Montpelier Area Foundation Board Member, active in the United Way, a representative on the Montpelier Chamber of Commerce Board, a Cub Scout Leader and was a Mason in the Edon Masonic Lodge.

Pastor Dave is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jean; children Brianne (Bryan) Evans of Charleston, South Carolina, Devan (Dayna) Tilly of Hicksville, Ohio and Eryn R. Tilly of Montpelier; grandchild Leland Evans; and sister Faith Ann Tilly-Fisher and her loving companion, Paul Mayer; and other loving family members and friends in Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Pastor Dave will be on Tuesday, August 18th from 2-8pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. Services will be on Wednesday at 11am at the church with Reverend David Bartley and Reverend Dr. Matt Meinke to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

The family has asked that if attending services, you adhere to recommended social distancing guidelines and that you bring a mask, as one will be required. Memorial contributions may be given to the church. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com