Reward Increased For Port Clinton Boy, 14, Missing For Over 2 Weeks

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The reward fund for information about a 14-year-old Ohio boy missing for more than two weeks has been increased to more than $9,000.

Harley Dilley was reported missing by his mother Dec. 20 in the northern Ohio town of Port Clinton. He was last spotted in a surveillance video early that morning just blocks away from school.

Port Clinton police have asked residents and businesses to give them any surveillance camera footage they have from Dec. 19 and between midnight Dec. 20 and midnight Dec. 21 for investigators to review, the (Toledo) Blade reported.

Police said they are continuing to treat the case as that of a runaway child.

Local, state and federal law enforcement authorities conducted an exhaustive search in the days after Harley disappeared. Billboards around the Toledo area now show a photo of the teen with a contact number for the U.S. Marshals Service.

Port Clinton Police Chief Rob Hickman put a post the department’s Facebook page Saturday that said Harley’s family has cooperated with investigators and asked people not to spread unfounded rumors.

