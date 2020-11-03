Richard “Chris” Nyquist (1963-2020)

Richard “Chris” Nyquist, 57 of Delta, Ohio passed away unexpectedly October 18, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital. He was born in New Haven, CT on June 22, 1963 to the late Clarence “Nike” and Dorothy Nyquist.

Chris owned and operated Nyquist Construction for thirty years. Many of those years were spent as a finish carpenter for Gulfstream Development/Waterside in Monclova and Sylvania, Ohio. He took great pride in sharing his skills and knowledge with his sons who worked beside him for many years.

Chris was well known for his master woodworking craftsmanship and quality work. Chris was always patient and caring and always there and willing to help anyone no matter what they needed. He was the go-to guy for many and always helped and shared his knowledge.

He cherished his family, loved spending quality family time together, especially with his grandchildren. Chris was an avid rockhound who enjoyed mining in New York and as a man of many talents enjoyed wire wrapping his gem finds. In his final wish of caring for others, Chris was an organ donor.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 38 years, Wendy (Woods) Nyquist, son, Matthew (Jacqueline) Nyquist, grandson Beckett of Sylvania, Ohio and son, Bradley (Brittany) Nyquist, granddaughter Jaydn , grandson Jameson of Delta, Ohio, brothers David Nyquist & Peter Nyquist, many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, brothers Robert Nyquist and Frank Nyquist. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Friends will be received November 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. at the Memorial Hall 401 Main Street in Delta. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observing six-foot distancing when possible. Internment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Life Connection of Ohio, Delta EMS and the Toledo Cremation Society for their care and compassion.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through the Toledo Cremation Society website.