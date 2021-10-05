Richard “Dick” Goebel, Sr. (1939-2021)

Richard L. “Dick” Goebel, Sr., age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:20 P.M. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan.

Dick was part owner of Goebel’s Wrecking and Salvage Yard and was an insurance agent for many years. He was an active member of the community volunteering his time and energy in the service of others.

Dick was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church where he served as an alter boy, Christopher, Eucharistic Minister and usher.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus where he held several offices over the years including State District Deputy and the Bryan AmVets Post 54 where he was the Financial Officer for many years and most recently headed up Project Dignity.

He had been a member of several other organizations including the Moose and Eagles. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, time at the lake and visiting the elderly at local nursing homes.

He especially enjoyed time with his family and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. Dick was an avid fan of the L.A. Rams and New York Yankees.

Richard L. Goebel was born on December 16, 1939, in Brookfield, Ohio, the son of Paul R. and Helen L. (Linhart) Goebel. Dick graduated from Bryan High School in 1957.

He enlisted in the US Army in 1958 and was honorably discharged in 1962. Dick served in Germany and Fort Riley, Kansas. He married Carol L. (Billings) Humbarger in Bryan on May 28, 1994 and she survives.

Dick is also survived by his daughters, Rebecca Mavis, of Phoenix, Arizona, Christine Patterson, of Bryan and Victoria (Dave) Rummel, of West Unity; sons, Richard (Emma) Goebel, Jr., of Ludlow, Kentucky and Matthew (Ronda) Goebel, of Pulaski; stepdaughters, Susan (Tony) Poling, of Toledo and Peggy Jasso, of Fremont, Indiana; 21 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; three sisters, Jean Goodlive, of Bryan, Charlotte (Mark) Bernath, of West Unity and Carolyn (Joe) Kolb, of Defiance and a brother, Kenny (Donna) Goebel, of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepdaughter, Pam Strawser; grandson, Joshua Witter and brother, Jerry Goebel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father Andrew Wellman officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. followed by a scripture service on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Graveside military rites will be presented at a later date.

Memorials are requested Project Dignity or St. Patrick Catholic Church. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.