Richard Frederick (1940 – 2025)

(Co-Owned R&H Restaurant In Fayette)

FAYETTE—Richard G. Fredrick, age 84, of Fayette died unexpectedly on Monday, March 17, 2025, at home on his beloved farm. He was born April 3, 1940, in Wauseon, the firstborn son of DeWayne and Virginia (Dorsey) Fredrick.

Dick grew up in Fayette and graduated from Gorham Fayette High School with the Class of 1958.

He then proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army before taking college classes. On November 30, 1963, Dick married Nedra F. Kauffman at Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold.

Together they raised two children and were blessed with over 61 years of companionship before her recent passing on January 31, 2025.

He was employed with Parker Corporation in Morenci for over 30 years, serving his last years for the company as a traveling consultant for their various plants across the country.

Dick also raised hogs and farmed for many years, eventually owning 220 acres of ground. He often worked alongside Nedra with her business, Country Class Catering.

He and Nedra also co-owned the R&H Restaurant for many years, where Dick worked the cash register and enjoyed greeting the customers.

Dick held memberships with the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ, the Morenci American Legion, Fulton County Farm Bureau, and the Pork Producers.

He and Nedra enjoyed annual trips to Vegas and Florida throughout the years and enjoyed traveling nearby with their friends in the Stateline Camping Club.

Always easy-going and happy, Dick is remembered for his charm and silly humor in his love to make others laugh, and he always had a story to tell.

His selflessness and generous spirit are traits that he exemplified all of his life. He was an excellent father as well as devoted caregiver to his wife during her years of ailed health.

Surviving are his daughter, Kristie (Kip) Humbert; son, Jon (D.J.) Fredrick; grandchildren, Storm (Casey), Colt (Bri), Slayde (Mara), Rayce (Marissa), and Braelyn Humbert; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Larry (Sally) and Lynn (Maggie) Nofziger; and sisters-in-law, Elaine Schnitkey and Helen Leu.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Terry A. (Rhonda) Fredrick; brothers-in-law, Lonnie Nofziger, David Schnitkey, and Ron Leu.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 4-7 p.m. at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Funeral services will also be at the funeral home on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Vicki Schnitkey officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, Fayette.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Richard can be made to benefit the Fayette Christian Church-Disciples of Christ, or the Fayette Volunteer Fire Association.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.