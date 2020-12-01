Richard Goldsmith (1931-2020)

Richard M. Goldsmith, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. Dick was born in Wauseon on January 24, 1931 to the late Harry H. and Caroline (Sauder) Goldsmith.

He met Madeline “Midge” McBride and they were united in marriage on February 5, 1950, and together they raised two children. Dick, along with his brother Herman, started the Camelot Trailer Park in Delta. He was also a loyal member of Shiloh Christian Union Church and an avid outdoorsman.

He loved hunting, fishing, and watching his grandchildren’s sporting events.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Midge; daughter, Connie (Ronald) Hess; son, Craig (Sherry) Goldsmith; brothers, Rev. Wayne (Mary) Goldsmith; Clarence “Slim” Goldsmith; sister, Ethel Junge. Grandchildren, Shawn Krasula, Dawn Krasula, Kristen Goldsmith (Andrew Monroe), Kara (Travis) Lankford, Gina Glandorff and Jodi Shively. Great grandchildren, Lucas and Dustin Tanier, Garett, Levi and Sam Krasula, Nolan and Marcus Miller, Lindsey (Deion) Rennewanz, Autumn Shively and Karson Lankford.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Herman, Harley and Ernie Goldsmith; sisters Zelma Castor; Fern Weyandt and Elma Henderson.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 PANDEMIC, there will be no public visitation and services will be private for the family. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Shiloh Christian Union Church, 2100 Co. Rd 5, Delta, OH 43515.