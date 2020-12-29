Richard Turi (1937-2020)

Richard L. Turi, age 83, a lifelong resident of Delta, passed away Sunday night, December 27, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. He was born in Delta on May 21, 1937 to the late Frank Turi and Mary (Szabo) Turi.

Dick was a graduate of Delta High School and in 1956 he married Luanne Leininger and together had three children, Deborah, Timothy and Jeffrey. For 44 years he worked at the Water Treatment Plant in Delta and finished his career as the plant superintendent. He served over 30 years as a volunteer with the Delta Fire Department.

Dick enjoyed small game hunting and trapping, fishing, woodworking and most of all cutting firewood. He was an avid Detroit Lions and Tigers fan; and above all a Notre Dame football fanatic. Dick was a proud member of the Delta Eagles #2597.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Luanne in 1981 and great granddaughter, Roselynn Turi in 2016.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Deborah (James) Kramer of Holland, OH; sons, Timothy Turi of Tennessee and Jeffrey (Julie) Turi of Temperance, MI; sister, Sharon (Don) Morr of Delta; grandchildren, Jeremy (Ginny) Turi, Joshua Turi, Jordan (Chelsey) Turi, Patrick (Andrea) Kramer, Zachary Kramer, Tyler Turi, Alyssa Turi and Megan Turi; six great grandchildren; special friend, Lucy Ames and many more loving friends.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic all services will be private for the family. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions https://give.rileykids.org/campaign/dancinwithroselynn/c290529 a nonprofit charitable organization providing funding for Pediatric Cancer Research at Riley Children’s Foundation, 30 S. Meridian St, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 in Dick’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.