Rilla Beltz (1939-2021)

Rilla K. Beltz, age 82 years, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 15, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee.

She was born January 2, 1939, at Grelton, OH, the daughter of Franklin and Grace (Kinder) Allen.

While in school, she participated in several plays and was a cheerleader before graduating from McClure High School in 1956.

She married John Beltz on January 13, 1957, and he preceded her in death on July 25, 2016. A resident of the Archbold area many years, she was a homemaker and worked at Beatrice Frozen Specialties until she retired.

Rilla enjoyed shopping, baking, cross-stitching, quilting, and spending time with her family. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Burlington.

She is survived by three children, Dawn Parsons of Archbold, Dwight (Kristine) Beltz of West Unity and Mark (Jodi) Beltz of Wauseon; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son Matthew J. Beltz in 2015; a granddaughter Brandi Beltz in 2014; a great-grandson Brennen Beltz in 2014; four brothers, Wayne Allen, Dwight “Mick” Allen, Murrel Allen, and John Allen; two sisters, Betty Teague and June Browning.

Services will be held on Tuesday at 11 AM at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor James Strawn officiating. Interment will follow in St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 3 – 8 PM on Monday.

