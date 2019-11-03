Robert Bechstein (1952-2019)

Robert A. Bechstein, age 67, of Delta passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee.

Robert was born in Wauseon, Ohio on November 1, 1952, to the late George Herbert Bechstein and Margaret Jane (Mull) Bechstein. He met and married Julie Hoot on March 25, 1972. An avid race car fan, Robert thoroughly enjoyed watching NASCAR.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Julie; daughters, Christine Bechstein; Laura Bechstein; brothers, Larry (Kathy) Bechstein; Gary (Pam) Bechstein and Jeff (Stacy) Bechstein.

Memorial services for Robert will be held at a later date and time.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family of Robert Bechstein, c/o Julie Bechstein.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel,5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, Ohio. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

