Ronald Clark (1928 – 2023)

(Retired From Ohio Art Company)

Ronald W. Clark, age 95, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Ronald worked as a photo composer and supervisor at the Ohio Art Company for over 48 years before his retirement.

He was a former member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Williams Center and was an avid woodworker.

Ronald W. Clark was born on March 12, 1928 in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of Boyd and Myrtle (Friedel) Clark.

He married Mary Ellen Wines on November 3, 1946 and they were blessed with 66 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on December 27, 2012.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Sandy Wright, of Hicksville; son, Steven Clark, of Safety Harbor, Florida; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Marjorie (Carl) Bowers, of West Unity and a brother, Harold Clark, of Grover Hill.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son and daughter-in-law, Michael (Darlene) Clark; son-in-law, Randy Wright a sister and four brothers.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 from 11:00 A.M.- 1:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow, beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Tom Graves officiating. Burial will follow at Farmer Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations to Calvary United Methodist Church.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.