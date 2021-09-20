Ronald Dietrich (1938-2021)

Ronald A. Dietrich, 83, of Ney, Ohio passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, with his family by his side.

Ron was born August 11, 1938, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late Edward C. and Alice R. (Phillips) Dietrich. He enlisted in the United States Army in 1955. He served for four years, stationed in Germany, and drove tanks patrolling Siberian Borders.

Ron married the love of his life, Claudia Bond, on July 8, 1960, in Bryan, Ohio and she survives. He was a proud member of the Ney Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

He was a faithful member of the Ney United Methodist Church, ringing the bell calling all members for every Sunday morning service and was the custodian for the church for over 40 years.

Ron worked at the Ohio Art in Bryan, Ohio for many years until his retirement. Ron had quiet and gentle sprit and enjoying taking in nature around him.

He especially cherished family gatherings and spending time with his grand children and great-grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his wife, Claudia Dietrich of Ney, Ohio; two daughters, Nancy (Charles) Scantlen of Ney, Ohio and Sharon (Andrew) DeLong of Antwerp, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Violet Bond.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gene Dietrich; sister, Kay Wheeler; father-in-law, Robert Bond.

Visitation for Ron will be held Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home- Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan where funeral services will be held in the funeral home beginning at 12:00 noon with Rev. Dwight Bowers and Rev. Ron Adkins II officiating. Burial will follow at Ney Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded by Famer American Legion Post 137.

The family asks those remembering Ron to make memorial contributions to Ney United Methodist Church.