Rumors Concerning FEMA Quarantine Housing Debunked By Ohio Governor

On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine set things straight concerning rumors about FEMA quarantine housing. There are rumors online saying that people with the Coronavirus could be put in a “FEMA camp” against their will and that children can be separated from their parents by the state if anyone in the family has the virus.

THIS IS NOT TRUE! DeWine stated, “This is not in our order and there is no truth to the rumor. Families will not be separated, and kids will not be away from their loved ones.”

DeWine went on to explain that funding has been provided “to allow for federal reimbursement for those looking to create places for people to safely isolate or quarantine. Having quarantine housing options gives people the choice of a safe, comfortable place to recover from the virus while others can stay in the original housing.”

It is not mandatory. It is an option to create places for people who chose to use them, to safely isolate or quarantine themselves. Internet rumors that anyone will be forced to utilize this opportunity are false and came from the state approval of funding to create safe housing options for those who need a place to recover from the virus.