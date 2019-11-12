Ruth De La Cruz (1934-2019)

Ruth Z. De La Cruz, passed away peacefully and surrounded by her loving family at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center on November 11, 2019 and went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus at the age of 85. Born in San Antonio, Texas on April 25, 1934 to her parents Reymundo and Demetria Zavala.

She is predeceased by her parents, her husband of 52 years, Benjamin De La Cruz, Sr.; brothers: Louis, Eliasar Sr., Nathan Sr. and sisters: Margarita, Amelia Arredondo, and Raquel Rivera and son-in-law, Tony Rodriguez. Survived by her brothers; Efrain Zavala Sr., David and sister Neomi Santiago.

She is lovingly remembered by her children: Ruth (David) Zaghloul of Iowa City, Iowa; Dianne and Jeanne of Wauseon, Ohio; Benjamin Jr (Elsa) of San Antonio, Texas; Melody Rodriguez of Pettisville, Ohio; Rebecca (Mark) Sanchez and Jacqueline (William) of Wauseon, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren and her countless nieces, nephews and spiritual sons and daughters.

On November 27, 1954, she married Benjamin and became a pastor’s wife/First Lady and unofficial titled life coach, sharing her wisdom. While she enjoyed listening to her husband preach the Gospel, she herself was passionate about her love for Christ and enjoyed sharing her faith with others.

Everyone who walked into her home was always greeted with “hello my friend”. She was more than just a mother to her children, she was a matriarch and demonstrated the true identity of Christ by showing love to all she came into contact with.

She took joy in raising her children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a modern-day Proverbs 31 woman and her legacy of her family allows them to rise up and call her blessed.

Visitation for Ruth will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at True North Church, 850 W. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, also at the church, with the Rev. Mark A. Sanchez, officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.

