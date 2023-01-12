Sauder Village To Celebrate National Pie Day

Archbold, OH – Again this year, Sauder Village will celebrate National Pie Day with special deals and samples at the Doughbox Bakery and discounts on slices of pie at the Barn Restaurant.

No matter how you slice it, this is a truly delicious holiday to celebrate with family and friends on Tuesday, January 24!

“National Pie Day is a holiday focused on celebrating the wholesome goodness of pie – one of America’s favorite desserts,” shared Jeanette Smith, Director of Sales and Marketing.

“At the Doughbox Bakery we are proud to continue the traditions of our ancestors by making our pies from scratch.”

“We break the eggs, and blend in the sugar and flour . . . just like the home baking of long ago. Whether you love apple, peach, pumpkin or peanut butter pie, let us help you commemorate this all-American treat by stopping at Sauder Village to celebrate!”

Since the Doughbox Bakery and Barn Restaurant are closed on Monday, this delicious holiday will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 24 at Sauder Village.

The Doughbox Bakery will be offering a deal of $1.00 off pies and free samples throughout the day, while supplies last.

The Doughbox Bakery is open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., with the drive-thru window opening at 6:30 a.m.

To ensure your favorite pies are available call the Doughbox Bakery at 419.445.0321 to place an order

The Barn Restaurant will also be involved in the celebration of National Pie Day – offering $1.00 off a slice of pie with any meal purchase on Tuesday, January 24. The Barn Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Each year the employees at the Doughbox Bakery make nearly 19,000 pies. With more than 40 varieties of pies available, Peanut Butter Cream continues to be the most popular choice among local patrons.

Dutch Peach and Cherry are also popular varieties at this popular, hometown bakery.

Historians trace the origin of pie to the Greeks who are thought to be the originators of the pastry shell.

The early pies were predominately meat pies and the crust of the pie was often referred to as “coffyn”.

Pies came to America with the first English settlers with the early colonists cooking their pies in long narrow pans.

As in the Roman times, the early American pie crusts often were not eaten, but simply designed to hold the filling during baking.

Pioneer women often served pies with every meal and with food at the heart of gatherings and celebrations, pie quickly moved to the forefront of contests at county fairs, picnics, and other social events.

Through the years, pie has evolved to become a very traditional dessert and a unique part of the American culture.

The American Pie Council, founders of National Pie Day, offers many unique ideas to celebrate this delicious day.

Make special memories with your children or grandkids by baking a pie together (the Doughbox Bakery even sells homemade pie crust for you to bake in your own kitchen!) Indulge your co-workers, neighbors or friends with a delicious, home-made pie.

Why not share this comfort food with a “hometown hero” at your local police or fire department and let these local heroes know you appreciate all they do for your community.

Or, throw a “pie party” – celebrate with friends or even make it a fundraiser to raise money for a favorite charity.

Join the pie celebration on Tuesday, January 24 by celebrating National Pie Day with a sweet treat from the Doughbox Bakery or Barn Restaurant at Sauder Village!

For more details visit Sauder Village online at www.saudervillage.org or call 800.590.9755.