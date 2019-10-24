September 11th Tower Survivor Sujo John Delivers Powerful Life Lesson

WELCOME TO AMERICA … Sujo John relates the culture shock experience of being taken out for lunch at a Hooters restaurant. (PHOTO BY TIMOTHY KAYS, STAFF)

By: Timothy Kays

Members of America’s Greatest Generation can recall with great clarity where they were and what they were doing when the news broke that Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor on the morning of December 7, 1941. By that same token, many of us today can recall the events that unfolded in Lower Manhattan just prior to 9:00 a.m. on the morning of September 11, 2001. We remember our vocabularies being reduced to a small collection of one syllable words. Who? What? Why? How? We remember time seemingly standing still as we stared in abject disbelief into our television screens.

We remember two pillars of smoke joining together over Lower Manhattan in a display of destruction that was visible for miles over the urban skyline. We remember the huge debris clouds resembling urban pyroclastic flows that exploded through the streets and avenues of Lower Manhattan as one by one, the towers of the World Trade Center imploded and telescoped violently downward, immediately burying alive nearly 3,000 innocent souls.

We remember that grinding sensation in the pits of our collective guts as we watched these images flashing across our television screens. We remember the live coverage being interrupted as reports came in of a possible plane crash into the Pentagon in Washington DC. We remember the talking heads speaking nervously of one more plane that appeared to be headed toward Cleveland, and the speculation of the Air National Guard being called upon to scramble fighters to shoot that remaining plane out of the sky, only to be informed shortly afterward of the news of a passenger jet crashing into a quiet country field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania.

We remember where we were, what we were doing, and who we were with on that morning. We remember where we were taking it all in on the television screen.

Sujo John remembers everything about that day too. Having recently arrived in New York from his home in Calcutta, India, he remembers the shock and the abject horror of the events of that morning, but his perspective was markedly different than that of you or me. Sujo had just started his workday when the first plane plowed into WTC 1…the North Tower of the World Trade Center.

Sujo was at work on the 81st floor of WTC 1 when all hell broke loose in flames, smoke and falling debris. His wife Mary, pregnant with their first child, worked on the 71st floor of WTC 2…the South Tower. While we were watching the events on television, Sujo was living it, feeling it, inhaling it, and only by the grace and mercy of God, eventually escaping the maelstrom.

On the evening of October 2, Sujo John brought his ministry and his story of survival against all odds to Sauder Village Founder’s Hall as a guest of Man Cave Ministries. The evening began with a tribute to all Fulton County emergency response agencies, with plaque presentations made by Man Cave Ministries, and a special prayer offered up for all first responders.

Sujo grew up in a Christian household in Calcutta, India, but became restless in questioning if there was something that he was missing in his life with Christ. He experienced a crisis of faith as he watched his sister die of leukemia. “I will never forget that experience,” he said, “…standing around her deathbed, my family trying to prepare me for what was about to happen.” When she passed away, Sujo told God that he would never worship him again. “Where is God when tragedies happen,” he asked.

He turned away from God, and began dabbling in the myriad pagan religions found in India, including reincarnationism. In each one, he found the same unassailable wall that he could not get past…where did his sister go when she died. Is there a life after this life? What happens to the human soul? He discovered that in all the eastern philosophies, you cannot be a friend of God in the same manner as a Christian can.

Sujo went into the business field in India, where he ran into Mary. She had relocated to America, and was visiting home when she met Sujo. They were married in January of 2000. In February of 2001, Sujo moved to America, and found work in New York. The culture shock was profound. Having never seen snow before, Sujo arrived in New York in the middle of a blizzard. From that experience, he knew that living in America was going to take some adjusting.

“A lot of crazy stuff happened to me,” he said. “The food is very, very different.” He recalled a time when a friend took him to lunch. “What kind of food are you thinking of,” he asked his friend, who replied, “Wings.” “When you are in a new place and a new environment, you have no idea as to what’s going on,” Sujo said. “It didn’t take me very long to realize that there was something very odd about this restaurant. I’d never been in a restaurant like that before, and I haven’t been back since then. I had to go back home and tell my wife…that I ended up at Hooters.”

On the Sunday before 9/11, Sujo was at his church in New Jersey, listening to an African missionary. When the offering was taken up, he wrote his biggest check ever for the Lord’s work. It was then though that Sujo heard the voice of God, saying, “I don’t need your money; I need your heart.” From that time forward, Sujo has conversed with God.

The following day, Sujo met someone who convinced his to sign up for a life insurance policy. With a wife and a baby on the way, it seemed logical to him, but Mary was puzzled by the perplexing thoughts of death from her husband. It was the evening of September 10, 2001.

The morning of September 11 dawned clear with lots of sunshine, a beautiful day in Lower Manhattan. Sujo John was at work on the 81st floor of WTC 1 when his entire world changed. “It was 8:46 in the morning,” he said, “…when I heard this incredible explosion, and for a moment I thought my eardrums would burst. An American flight from coast-to-coast, from Boston to L.A., flying 440 miles an hour, carrying 10,000 gallons of jet fuel…this huge jet plane comes crashing into our tower.”

The ignited jet fuel poured laterally through the building, then cascaded down through the elevator shafts near the center of the building. Fire, smoke and falling debris was everywhere as Sujo, fearful for his wife who was scheduled to be arriving soon at WTC 2, began calling to God as he and his co-workers struggled to find a safe stairwell in order to evacuate the building. His group found a smoke-filled stairwell and slowly began their descent to safety, but Sujo’s heart and mind remained with his wife.

Then, about halfway down, he saw something that changed his focus. “I came to the 43rd or the 44th floor, when I saw a sight that friends…I will never forget. As we were making out way down, we see these incredibly brave firemen and policemen, one by one, making their way up. We wondered why they went up, because the jet fuel had made its way down the building, and there was fire on almost every floor of the World Trade Center. We had no idea then that that would be the last time that America would be seeing the faces of these brave men.”

Looking to the front rows where the Fulton County Emergency Services personnel were seated, Sujo said, “The first response to that attack, didn’t come from the military. The first response came from these men. They showed the world what this country was made up of. When tragedy strikes, there are men and women, like these men here, who are so willing to lay down their lives so that others like me are around to be sharing our story. They were truly living now what is said in the Bible, which you men live out every single day, ‘Greater love has no man than he who lays down his life for his friends.’”

One hour and 20 minutes after Sujo left the 81st floor, he finally reached the plaza level. He then went down to the concourse and out. As he was making his way through the debris and human remains he heard the roar of WTC 2 collapsing. Being buried in debris, Sujo found himself in a group of people from diverse cultures. He remembered that for all their diversity, they were all calling upon the name of Jesus. Covered in glass and ash, Sujo prayed with them. He would be the only one in the group to survive.

“After about 15 or 20 minutes,” he recalled, “…I realize I’m still alive, covered with soot, ash and glass…and I feel someone pull me. This man pulled me, and I began to pull him. And we got this close to each other. We could even see each other. But as we got really close each other, he says, ‘I’m with the FBI.’ I asked him, ‘Do you know, Jesus?’ We both told each other that we’re going to die. We were struggling to breathe…choking.

He said, ‘Yes, I know Jesus,’ and we started saying our last prayer. The middle of all that, I see a red light flashing in the soot and the smoke. There’s a red light flashing. I knew that area very well, and I turned to that guy and said, I’m 100% sure that’s the street level. We’ve got to follow that light. So we both start crawling towards that light. As we got to that light, this ambulance was partially crushed, but the light was still flashing.”

“And then my story takes another turn. This brave man let go of my hand, and his words were, ‘You run ahead. I’ve got to go back and get more people.’ I remember telling him, ‘No…let’s go together.’ He ran back into the North Tower. The North Tower. The building I was working in.”

“The first building to get hit, was still standing at that point. But the ground began to shake, and the North Tower began to implode. This brave American hero died that day. He’s actually the only active FBI agent to have died that day, leaving behind four children and a wife. He was a bomb technician for the FBI. He had been following the trail of Al Qaeda for several years.”

“When the embassies got bombed in Tanzania and Kenya, from that point on he was on their trail. He was stopping in New York City on what he thought would just be a normal day, when he heard on the radio, what was going on. He took his equipment and headed straight into the World Trade Center. For a long time, he was relaying information to the FBI control office, and then he felt what was more important was to rescue people. He got busy rescuing people like me.”

Sujo was out of the debris, but the cloud of clinging soot and dust remained as he staggered his way to safety. He asked God why He spared his life, for he was sure that his wife had died. Out of the destruction, he heard the voice of God. “Having given up all hope on the streets of Manhattan when I was out, I heard a voice say, ‘Walk into that store that’s right across from you. So I walked into the store.”

“A young girl from the store pulls me in, shuts the shutters down, and started removing glass from my hair. She said, ‘Let me call your family.’ I told her I have no family, my wife was gone. But she took my cell phone and she’s going to the number stored in my phone, and my cell phone begins to ring for the very first time that day in this girl’s hand.”

“She hands me back the phone, and the first thing I did was flip my phone. Remember the flip phones before the iPhones? I flipped my phone…and I see my wife’s caller ID. And I’m saying this can’t be her; it’s someone who’s calling you with the news that your wife is gone. I picked up the call thinking that would be the worst news I would get, and when I said hello, it was my wife on the other side. She hears my voice loud and clear, but her first words to me were, ‘Babe, are you alive?’ We had both spent hours thinking the other person was dead.”

Sujo John had survived the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. As God led him through the desolation and carnage of WTC 1 and 2, He led him into another area of work for the Kingdom…that of the war against human trafficking.

In 2010, Sujo founded the YouCanFreeUs Foundation, an international human rights organization that is fighting modern slavery around the world through advocacy, rescue and rehabilitation. Their prevention strategies include awareness campaigns through fashion, art and sports, and educational workshops in schools, corporations and prisons. The Foundation has also developed LIBERTAS, a catalytic educational tool delivering innovative ways to fight modern slavery.

As long as there remains a demand for human trafficking, the YouCanFreeUs Foundation will always have work. As long as Sujo, now the father of three, has a voice, he will continue to tell the world about his deliverance from the devastation of the World Trade Center, and the God that led him to safety.

