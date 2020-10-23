Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Fulton & Williams County

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9pm EDT this evening for the following counties: In Indiana-Allen, Huntington, Wells, Adams, Grant, Blackford, Jay…in Ohio-Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Allen..in Michigan-Lenawee.

Thunderstorms are expected into the early evening. These thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall as well as become strong to severe. Primary hazards would be damaging winds and large hail, however an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.