“Very High Exposure” COVID-19 Counties Drop Significantly In Ohio

Governor DeWine’s Office: Updated Public Health Advisory Map – We’re down to 6 red counties, the lowest number of red counties and the smallest number of Ohioans living in red counties, since starting the alert system. The big story this week is that we have 76 counties at the same alert level, which is the smallest movement between levels we have experienced.

Newly Red Since Last Week

⬆Montgomery

Continuing at Red:

↔Erie

↔Lorain

↔Lucas

↔Mercer

↔Preble

Decreasing to Orange

⬇Clark

⬇Clermont

⬇Franklin

⬇Trumbull

We will be keeping a very close eye on all of our counties as college and university students return to class and as students go back to school.

Visit bit.ly/OhioAdvisory for more detailed data for the county where you live.