Sherrod Brown Announces More Than $3 Million For Rail Infrastructure Improvements In Delta

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the United States Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded a $3,284,000 grant to the village of Delta, Ohio through its Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) program. The grant will go toward improving passenger and freight rails in the region.

“When our rural communities have up-to-date infrastructure, it helps them grow and support local jobs,” said Brown. “This project will have a significant economic impact on Delta and across Northwest Ohio.”

The CRISI program invests in rail infrastructure, providing more than $56 million in grants to 16 states in 2019. These grants will provide communities with greater accessibility to reliable and efficient rails across the state, while also improving safety measures for freight and passenger trains.

