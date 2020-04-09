Sherrod Brown Calls On Labor Department To Help States Use Warn Notice Process To Speed Up Unemployment Claims Process

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) wrote to Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia calling the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) to work with states to use the WARN notice process to speed up the unemployment claims process.

By using the WARN notice process, employers would provide the state with information pertaining to the laid-off employee. By providing this information, in many cases, the state could avoid the process of verifying information provided by the laid-off employee with their employers, which further slows down the claims process.

“Specifically, the Department of Labor (DOL) should issue guidance instructing states on how to use the WARN notice process to allow employers to provide state agencies information pertaining to laid off workers. Allowing employers to submit PUA application information will eliminate the need in many cases for state agencies to contact employers to verify information submitted by individuals on their applications. It will also help states to more efficiently complete the overall application process. By issuing guidance on how to use the WARN Act to expedite unemployment assistance claims, DOL will help states to more quickly process applications and disburse PUA benefits,” wrote Brown.

Brown is leading efforts to help Ohioans who have been laid off secure the unemployment benefits they need to support themselves and their families.

This week Brown joined 34 Democratic colleagues in pressing the Trump administration to take additional action to ensure workers receive unemployment insurance as quickly as possible.

The senators outline a number of actions the administration should take to help states disburse supercharged unemployment insurance: provide technological support, assist states in meeting the requirements to receive administrative funding, expand the capacity of the Department of Labor’s verification system, issue outstanding guidance, provide flexibility and proactively reach out to state workforce agencies.

A full copy of Brown’s letter to DOL can be found and below.

Dear Secretary Scalia:

I write to express my concern that laid-off workers may need to wait weeks to receive their benefits under the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). States are trying to set up a new program and simultaneously process applications from hundreds of thousands of applicants. As a result, individuals may not receive their benefits for several weeks.

This process could be significantly sped up if states utilized the WARN notice process to receive and confirm information about laid-off workers. I urge you to issue guidance instructing states on how to allow employers to submit employee information for the purposes of PUA applications.

Under the federal WARN Act and similar state-level laws, employers provide a notice to employees and the state when they lay off a certain number of workers. The purpose of the statute is to provide advance notice and information to states and workers about the decision for the layoff and when the layoff will take effect.

WARN notice requirements, including advance notice of layoffs, are not federally mandated during disasters, but many employers still file notices during those events, including in the current public health emergency. This WARN process should be modified to help states speed up the disbursement of PUA.

Specifically, the Department of Labor (DOL) should issue guidance instructing states on how to use the WARN notice process to allow employers to provide state agencies information pertaining to laid-off workers. Allowing employers to submit PUA application information will eliminate the need in many cases for state agencies to contact employers to verify information submitted by individuals on their applications.

It will also help states to more efficiently complete the overall application process. By issuing guidance on how to use the WARN Act to expedite unemployment assistance claims, DOL will help states to more quickly process applications and disburse PUA benefits.

I urge you to help states take advantage of information-sharing systems already set up under the WARN Act to speed up the processing of PUA claims.

Laid-off workers need unemployment assistance now to pay their bills and support their families, and we need to do everything we can to get them their benefits as quickly as possible.

–PRESS RELEASE