Six Local Students Win $6,000 From North Western Electric Cooperative

BRYAN, OH — Fairview High School’s Adrianna Roth and Bryan High School’s Joseph Kimble captured top honors in the 2020 North Western Electric Cooperative (NWEC) Children of Members scholarship competition, selected by Defiance College judges. Each senior was awarded a $1,500 scholarship from the cooperative.

Adrianna will go on to represent NWEC in the Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives statewide scholarship competition this spring, where a total of $38,200 will be distributed. She is the daughter of Charles and Jennifer Roth of Ney. Joseph is the son of Robert and Rebecca Kimble of Bryan.

Second-place winners Courtney Cox (Tinora High School) and Levi Baus (homeschooled) will receive $750 scholarships. Courtney is the daughter of Carla and Ben Lucas of Defiance. Levi is the son of Chad and Beth Baus of Archbold.

Gertrude Studer Memorial Scholarship

Casey Leppelmeier (Edgerton High School) is the winner of the $500 Gertrude Studer Memorial Scholarship, awarded by NWEC and the Edgerton Area Foundation. The scholarship honors the memory of the longtime member noted for attending all of NWEC’s annual meetings throughout her lifetime. Casey is the daughter of Ray and Robin Leppelmeier of Edgerton.

Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship

Emily Woodbury (Tinora High School) is the winner of the $1,000 Touchstone Energy Achievement Scholarship, which is awarded to a student who has overcome a significant challenge in pursuit of his or her goals. Emily is the daughter of Bethanne and Jeffery Woodbury of Defiance.

NWEC is committed to empowering the communities it serves through one of its cooperative principles, “Education, Training, and Information,” which aims to uplift the next generation of leaders and help them with career preparation expenses. Each year, scholarship applications become available in December. Visit NWEC’s website at https://nwec.com/justforkids for a full list of youth opportunities.

