Small Newspapers Feeling The Pain

By: Tim Krohn, The Free Press

Having done this job for just shy of four decades, I long ago grew comfortable with criticism. Whether it was directed at something I wrote or simply complaints about the “mainstream media” in general, journalists know it comes with the job.

But there have also always been readers who thank us for what we do, compliment a story or a column. I’ve noticed that since the onset of the pandemic a lot more people I interview or talk to thank us for what we do. And it’s heartfelt praise.

It’s nice to see and not because I or my colleagues need any ego strokes. It’s an indication people realize that getting good, local information, especially during times of crisis, is important for them and their families.

It’s also a sign, I think, that more people understand the precarious situation the newspaper industry is in, and they are thinking about what it would be like without their local paper.

A large swath of the newspaper industry is withering and dying. For the 15 years leading up to 2019 more than 2,000 newspapers have closed. A lot of them were small town weeklies, the papers that kept residents abreast of what their school board and city council was up to, highlighted high school athletes and student achievements, noted births, anniversaries and deaths.

Many of those shuttered small town papers had documented their community for more than a century. In Minnesota there have been plenty of small papers lost, including The Lake County News Chronicle, the Hastings Gazette, The Bulletin of Woodbury and Cottage Grove and even some small daily newspapers, including the Hibbing Daily Tribune.

The Poynter Institute notes that the COVID-19 pandemic has put the last nail in the coffin of more and more small papers that were already struggling. More than 50 newsrooms across the country have been permanently silenced since the start of the pandemic and the numbers will grow.

Fourteen of those closed newspapers were owned by CNHI, which owns The Free Press and has many small town papers across the country.

Big city newspapers, like the Star Tribune, have been damaged but have enough print and digital advertising to remain relatively strong. Smaller dailies, like The Free Press, have found some new revenues through digital advertising, doing magazines and other sources to stay viable but with much smaller staffs than they were able to have a decade ago.

For small weeklies, there are few options to pay the bills. Their digital presence is generally limited and their staffs have always been bare-bone.

Reed Anfinson, who owns three weekly papers in west central Minnesota and serves as president of the National Newspaper Association Foundation, wrote a piece recently offering one suggestion to save more small-town papers. He proposed a government subsidy similar to the ones farmers get when they aren’t able to plant crops or when their income falls to a certain level.

Anfinson noted the average annual taxpayer subsidy to a single farmer would be enough to keep a small-town weekly newspaper afloat for a year. He says the system could be funded, in part at least, by putting a fee on tech giants like Google and Facebook, who benefit from using news stories produced by newspapers.

Some journalists were aghast at the idea of newspapers, which act as government watchdogs, getting government funding and perhaps losing their independence.

Trying to keep the doors open at more small town weeklies is a problem with no obvious or easy solutions. But it’s an effort that needs to continue.

A small town paper is an integral part of a community’s success and future.

As Anfinson put it: “If citizens don’t have knowledge of things going on in their community, they don’t have that unity that helps them accomplish tough goals together. They lose that sense of community.”

Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.