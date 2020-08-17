Social Media Giant Twitter Allows Attack On President After Passing Of His Brother Robert

Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, passed away on August 15, just 11 days before what would have been his 72nd birthday. President Trump had traveled to New York on August 14 to visit him.
Robert had reportedly spent more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City earlier this summer.
“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” President Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” the President added. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”
Following the death of Robert though, critics of the president have been tweeting the hashtag #wrongtrump, boldly implying that it should have been the president to die instead of his brother.
As of the morning of August 16, the hashtag was the second highest trending on Twitter, with more than 77,600 tweets. Amongst those using the hashtag are a journalist and an NAACP leader.
“Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump,” tweeted Bishop Talbert Swan, who is a pastor, radio host, and president of the Springfield, Massachusetts, branch of the NAACP. journalist David Leavitt took to Twitter to say, “What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ???”
A number of the posts bearing the hashtag were expressing distaste for the trend, even by some who oppose the president. mental health advocate Kenidra Wood said, “I dislike trump with my whole heart & he will never get my vote but the #wrongtrump hashtag makes me so uncomfortable as a human being with a heart and compassion for life.”
Wow what if this was Polosie sister and Trump backers said this all would be banned ! This is B S and needs to stop!
I can’t believe someone that calls themselves a Pastor posted that. How disrespectful. The Bible says, Judge not lest ye be judged” I believe if I were him I would be praying for some forgiveness. This kinda of trash needs to stop. But they are only acting like the Dems in Congress they began this disrespect before Trump even got in office.
It is cold hearted to say that…sorry to loved ones who lost him..
Trump may be anti-American and atraitor, but hatred doesn’t help. The hash tag #WrongTrump does not help the situation.
Trump an anti-American? What planet are you from?
Bishop Talbert Swan should step down for his comment from the NAACP and step ddown from his position of a man of the cloth for the people WHOEVER HEARD OF A HOLY MAN SPEAKING IN THIS MANNER HE HAS HATRED AND THE DEVIL IN HIM!!! FROM Detroit Michigan
Plain and simple, It’s Wrong!!
How can a man of God possibly make this kind of a statement?
I kid you not, another example of extreme prejudice against President Trump and the Republican Party. You don’t even have the common curtesy to offer condolences to the President Trump as you would any other person.. You don’t have to like him but can’t dismiss all he has done for the country during the past three and a half years. Shame on all of you and you better watch what you wish for.
Dear God, I pity these people who do not have compassion during this time of sorrow for our President…
We will all meet our Maker some day. A sad time for all this constant criticism when we should strive to think kindly of each other.
People suck!!! I am so sorry to hear of Roberts passing!! If you have nothing nice to say, say nothing!! People will respect you more!!!
I think people can be so cruel. Wait until you stand before your maker and try and explain why you had to say or even type such hurtful things. And if you don’t think that will ever happen then good luck with that too. Why be so damn mean when you can do good in this world instead? It’s sad that you can take the time to be nasty, but you can’t take the time to be nice. Go ahead now, go hurt someone else, or you could change if you have any heart in you at all.
Wow, can’t believe a Man of the cloth! Bishop Talbert Swan, REALLY!!
NEED to step down from BOTH,NAACP & BISHOP!! ALABAMA!
Wrong Trump indeed! Best friend? I never heard once that he had a brother!
As, Trump said, IT IS WHAT IT IS.
Talbot Swan… you certainly aren’t a man of God to make such a remark. You will never see the day you are ad good of a man as Donald Trump!
The Bisop Talbert Swan is obviously not a man of God. He should be removed from practicing any form of religious services for people.
Dear President Trump,
Deepest Sympathy to you and your family in the loss of your brother. God be with you to heal your broken hearts and help you through this very difficult and sad time.
May memories of happy times spent with him bring you comfort.
God bless you and your family.
This is disgusting. Not only that people (I hesitate to even call them prior) would post such terrible things, but that Twitter would slow it. I have been threatened with banning for posting way less offensive things. Shame on you people and shame on you Twitter..
You people are terrible and you wonder why things are the way they are.I hope Trump gets another four years, if only to see you cry again.
Can’t believe a pastor,a man of God is judging another man
maybe the Grim Reaper should get you
Why is trump saying his brother went to Hell? He said he will meet him agai.
As much as I dislike tRump,I feel sorry for him and his family at the passing of his brother(Robert)…my prayers go out to the families involved in his passing…this nonsense of “wrong Trump”is extremely distasteful…politics aside-WRONG!
WTF Twitter you are as bad as those Screwed up people who post that shit
What type of Pastor is that he should be on his knees begging for God’s forgiveness . I pray his church is better living a Christian Life than he is they should probably get another one .Fast he looks like he destiny is hell!
This is unbelievable that people in the United States of America can put this out there he is our President that has done everything for the American people even going against the senate to help us .What is wrong with y’all has the devil took your soul .We r praying for the our President and his family to get thu this sad time . The people that r posting this remember God don’t Sleep and u will have to answer for this
He has done nothing for the American people! Everything he has done Is for himself and he will tell you whatever you want to hear so you will vote for him! What the pastor said what wrong but all you so called Christians who have wished death upon Jimmy Kimmels family and threaten Dr. Fauci because your president says he’s wrong that’s ok huh? As far as how much love he had for his brother he only spent one hour with him and left to go to his golf course yeah that’s love. What did he die from funny how they are not telling you. So tell me which Trump are you voting for the one who says what great grades he had, never cheated on his taxes, the Democrats have cheated before in mail in ballots but hasn’t shown his grades, taxes or proof there has been cheating even though he claims to have proof! As arrogant as he is he would rub the Democrats noses with his taxes, grades and proof of cheating if he could but he can’t becaus he is lying as usual and you are a bunch of cult followers! I am a Republican and have been for years he is not a Republican and does hold Republican values. Unless your saying republicans are liars, bullies, arrogant and mean. Not the ones I have always looked up to. A man who calls McCain a prisoner of war not a hero because he was caught is a scum bag and if you were a true Republican and patriot you would not like that either. You continue to bow down to this man and one day he may have a ring on his finger that you will be on your knees Kissing because he believes he is a God and all of you who support him have made him feel that way since you question nothing he does. As he said he loves the uneducated!
Exactly! Very well stated! The idiot’s followers need to wake up because Chump only cares about himself. He is an egotistical, arrogant and selfish POS!!!
That is the most discusting thing I’ve ever heard, Twitter and Facebook don’t let other things that are so wrong go and approve of this garbage…
You saying ur president and what he did for America besides let a virus in that he knew about before anybody yea killing people o what a great president n the only reason he’s trying to stand up against things now is because he’s gonna lose presidency. As much as he have lied to America, yea he’s the president bless his family through this trying time but every dog has his days n God made it to were as he hurt America with his lies and selfishness n God took something from him that he loves. Alot of people have died thanks to Trump and the lies he told
Very well stated.
No man of God would be saying such an evil thing, and he should be replaced! He is sick and evil. My heart goes out to President Trump in the loss of his brother. People posting these awful things have no heart, no empathy. God can cause those words to come back to them, more detrimental than they could say them, and He does at the least expected time.
What about everything WRONG Trump has done?? I don’t blame anyone for feeling that way!!
What a bunch of losers to speak of our President in such a way. How you like someone speaking of you all like that you bunch of b.s.er’s a pastor? Really I dont think so
It’s disheartening to see how hateful and ugly Americans can be.
Where was the condolences for Rep. Elijah Cummings and Rep. John Lewis. You trump sympathizers and the most Racist Biggoted cave savages on the planet!!!!!!
Exactly! Those same racist bigots are hypocrites!!!
Politics aside, it’s a scary world we live in. I saw similar comments to a child here in Tulsa when her father, who was a police officer, was killed in the line of duty. Common decency is waning. Even battling military respected each other. I’m not voting his party, but I definitely do not agree with distasteful comments about the deceased, nor do I wish that on anyone.
You get back the shit you dole out!! Right or wrong, Trump asks for all the crap he gets!
Wow! While I don’t agree with what the Pastor said, because as a true “Man of Faith” who is supposed to represent God and what He stands for. I also find it ironic and quite frankly hypocritical that so many people nationwide condone Trump’s vile, disrespectful, divisive, racist, combative, insensitive, unempathetic, tyrannical, ignorant, deceitful, narcissistic, lying, misleading, misinformed commentary and behavior. Let’s be clear, we are all flawed, none are exempt, but we should all subscribe to being balanced, fair and consistent in our daily lives and all aspects of it! Wishing, praying etc…for any loss of life is wrong, it happens but it doesn’t justify it to be right. But Trump doesn’t get a free pass either when he is intentionally and maliciously trying to hurt people either!Keeping it % at all times!! Everyone continue to be blessed and safe !!
You Trump haters I can’t stand you . You are the lowest of life on Earth I would love the opportunity to stomp eah and everyone of your asses president yrump is a great man and his wife is a sweetheart.
You people really need your ass kicked and I would love to do it for them and then shake the President hand and give out a great big redneck hug to mallonia.
I know that will never happen but if they ever needed me I would be there