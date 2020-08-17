Social Media Giant Twitter Allows Attack On President After Passing Of His Brother Robert

Robert Trump, the brother of President Donald Trump, passed away on August 15, just 11 days before what would have been his 72nd birthday. President Trump had traveled to New York on August 14 to visit him.

Robert had reportedly spent more than a week in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City earlier this summer.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight,” President Trump said in a statement. “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” the President added. “He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace.”

Following the death of Robert though, critics of the president have been tweeting the hashtag #wrongtrump, boldly implying that it should have been the president to die instead of his brother.

As of the morning of August 16, the hashtag was the second highest trending on Twitter, with more than 77,600 tweets. Amongst those using the hashtag are a journalist and an NAACP leader.

“Dear Grim Reaper, You took the #wrongtrump,” tweeted Bishop Talbert Swan, who is a pastor, radio host, and president of the Springfield, Massachusetts, branch of the NAACP. journalist David Leavitt took to Twitter to say, “What did he promise the devil for the Grim Reaper to take the #wrongtrump ???”

A number of the posts bearing the hashtag were expressing distaste for the trend, even by some who oppose the president. mental health advocate Kenidra Wood said, “I dislike trump with my whole heart & he will never get my vote but the #wrongtrump hashtag makes me so uncomfortable as a human being with a heart and compassion for life.”