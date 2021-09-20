Sports Schedule For Monday, September 20th, 2021

VOLLEYBALL
Wauseon @ Anthony Wayne 4:30pm
St. Ursula @ Bryan 4:45pm
Whitmer @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Antwerp @ Fayette 5:30pm (VARSITY ONLY)
Delta @ Ayersville 5:30pm
Edgerton @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Fairview @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Hicksville @ Stryker 5:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Pettisville @ Stryker 4pm
Edgerton @ Hilltop 4pm
Bryan @ Swanton w/Patrick Henry 4pm
Evergreen/Wauseon @ Delta 4pm
Liberty Center @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Edgerton @ Defiance 4:30pm
Evergreen/Miller City @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Delta @ Archbold 5:10pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Toledo Bowsher @ Wauseon 4:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Swanton @ Woodmore 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Delta @ Woodmore 7pm
