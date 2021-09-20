Sports Schedule For Monday, September 20th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 20, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Wauseon @ Anthony Wayne 4:30pm

St. Ursula @ Bryan 4:45pm

Whitmer @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Antwerp @ Fayette 5:30pm (VARSITY ONLY)

Delta @ Ayersville 5:30pm

Edgerton @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Fairview @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Hicksville @ Stryker 5:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Pettisville @ Stryker 4pm

Edgerton @ Hilltop 4pm

Bryan @ Swanton w/Patrick Henry 4pm

Evergreen/Wauseon @ Delta 4pm

Liberty Center @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Edgerton @ Defiance 4:30pm

Evergreen/Miller City @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Delta @ Archbold 5:10pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Toledo Bowsher @ Wauseon 4:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Swanton @ Woodmore 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Delta @ Woodmore 7pm

 

 

