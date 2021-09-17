Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 18th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 17, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY

Delta/Edon/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Fayette Invitational 9am

Wauseon @ O-G Blue/Gold Invitational 9am

Archbold/Bryan @ Springfield Saturday Night Lights 7pm

BOYS GOLF

Wauseon @ Bryan Golden Bear Invitational 8:30am

Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker @ Pettisville Invitational 11am

VOLLEYBALL

Napoleon @ Archbold 10am

Holgate @ Delta 10am

Defiance @ Wauseon 10am

Hilltop @ Continental 10am

Antwerp @ North Central 10am

Stryker @ Tinora 10am

GIRLS SOCCER

Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 10am

Toledo Central Catholic @ Wauseon 11am

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 12pm

Swanton @ Lake 1pm

Delta @ Genoa 2pm

BOYS SOCCER

Lake @ Swanton 11am

Archbold @ Defiance 1:30pm

 

 

Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 18th, 2021"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*