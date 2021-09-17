Sports Schedule For Saturday, September 18th, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY
Delta/Edon/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Pettisville/Stryker/Swanton @ Fayette Invitational 9am
Wauseon @ O-G Blue/Gold Invitational 9am
Archbold/Bryan @ Springfield Saturday Night Lights 7pm
BOYS GOLF
Wauseon @ Bryan Golden Bear Invitational 8:30am
Delta/Edgerton/Fayette/Hilltop/Montpelier/North Central/Stryker @ Pettisville Invitational 11am
VOLLEYBALL
Napoleon @ Archbold 10am
Holgate @ Delta 10am
Defiance @ Wauseon 10am
Hilltop @ Continental 10am
Antwerp @ North Central 10am
Stryker @ Tinora 10am
GIRLS SOCCER
Evergreen @ Ottawa Hills 10am
Toledo Central Catholic @ Wauseon 11am
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 12pm
Swanton @ Lake 1pm
Delta @ Genoa 2pm
BOYS SOCCER
Lake @ Swanton 11am
Archbold @ Defiance 1:30pm
