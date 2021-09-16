Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 16th, 2021

VOLLEYBALL
Stryker @ Hilltop 5:30pm
Edon @ North Central 5:30pm (POSTPONED)
Montpelier @ Pettisvile 5:30pm
Fayette @ Emmanuel Christian 5:30pm
Swanton @ Fairview 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Holgate 5:30pm
Evergreen @ Edgerton 5:30pm
GIRLS SOCCER
Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm
Swanton @ Delta 5pm
Evergreen @ Liberty Center 7pm
Continental @ Bryan 5pm
BOYS SOCCER
Delta @ Toledo Christian 5:30pm
Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 6pm
Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Sylvania Southview 4:30pm
Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm
GIRLS GOLF
Archbold/Otsego @ Wauseon 4:30pm
Antwerp @ Montpelier 4:30pm (CANCELLED)
Edgerton @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm
BOYS GOLF
Stryker @ Fayette 4pm
Edon @ Hilltop 4pm
Montpelier @ Holgate 4pm
North Central @ Pettisville 4pm
Bryan @ Evergreen 4:30pm
Wauseon/Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:30pm
Liberty Center/Swanton @ Delta 4:40pm
