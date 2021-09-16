Sports Schedule For Thursday, September 16th, 2021

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 16, 2021

VOLLEYBALL

Stryker @ Hilltop 5:30pm

Edon @ North Central 5:30pm (POSTPONED)

Montpelier @ Pettisvile 5:30pm

Fayette @ Emmanuel Christian 5:30pm

Swanton @ Fairview 5:30pm

Wauseon @ Holgate 5:30pm

Evergreen @ Edgerton 5:30pm

GIRLS SOCCER

Archbold @ Wauseon 5pm

Swanton @ Delta 5pm

Evergreen @ Liberty Center 7pm

Continental @ Bryan 5pm

BOYS SOCCER

Delta @ Toledo Christian 5:30pm

Wauseon @ Toledo Central Catholic 6pm

Liberty Center @ Evergreen 7:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Sylvania Southview 4:30pm

Wauseon @ Bryan 4:30pm

GIRLS GOLF

Archbold/Otsego @ Wauseon 4:30pm

Antwerp @ Montpelier 4:30pm (CANCELLED)

Edgerton @ Patrick Henry 4:30pm

BOYS GOLF

Stryker @ Fayette 4pm

Edon @ Hilltop 4pm

Montpelier @ Holgate 4pm

North Central @ Pettisville 4pm

Bryan @ Evergreen 4:30pm

Wauseon/Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:30pm

Liberty Center/Swanton @ Delta 4:40pm

 

