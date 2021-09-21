Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 21st, 2021

GIRLS SOCCER

Delta @ Archbold 5pm

Wauseon vs. Evergreen (at Total Sports in Rossford) 6pm

Liberty Center@ Bryan 7pm

BOYS SOCCER

Archbold @ Delta 5pm

Ottawa Hills @ Pettisville 5pm

BOYS GOLF

GMC Tournament @ Ironwood GC (Wauseon) 9am

Wauseon/Defiance @ Bryan 4pm

Evergreen @ Otsego 4pm

GIRLS GOLF

GMC Tournament @ Ironwood GC (Wauseon) 9am

Rossford @ Delta 4:30pm

Montpelier/Bryan @ Archbold 4:30pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 5pm

Bryan @ Lima Shawnee 5pm

VOLLEYBALL

Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:45pm

Bryan @ Delta 4:45pm

Wauseon @ Evergreen 4:45pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:45pm

Edgerton @ Fairview 5:30pm

North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm

Pettisville @ Stryker 5:30pm

Fayette @ Edon 5:30pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR 10/4)

CROSS COUNTRY

Edon/Montpelier/North Central @ Edgerton 4:30pm