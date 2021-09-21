GIRLS SOCCER
Delta @ Archbold 5pm
Wauseon vs. Evergreen (at Total Sports in Rossford) 6pm
Liberty Center@ Bryan 7pm
BOYS SOCCER
Archbold @ Delta 5pm
Ottawa Hills @ Pettisville 5pm
BOYS GOLF
GMC Tournament @ Ironwood GC (Wauseon) 9am
Wauseon/Defiance @ Bryan 4pm
Evergreen @ Otsego 4pm
GIRLS GOLF
GMC Tournament @ Ironwood GC (Wauseon) 9am
Rossford @ Delta 4:30pm
Montpelier/Bryan @ Archbold 4:30pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Ottawa-Glandorf @ Archbold 5pm
Bryan @ Lima Shawnee 5pm
VOLLEYBALL
Patrick Henry @ Archbold 4:45pm
Bryan @ Delta 4:45pm
Wauseon @ Evergreen 4:45pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 4:45pm
Edgerton @ Fairview 5:30pm
North Central @ Montpelier 5:30pm
Pettisville @ Stryker 5:30pm
Fayette @ Edon 5:30pm (POSTPONED; RESCHEDULED FOR 10/4)
CROSS COUNTRY
Edon/Montpelier/North Central @ Edgerton 4:30pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, September 21st, 2021"