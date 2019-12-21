State Patrol Investigating Two Car Crash On SR 109 Near Delta

Delta – Troopers from the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a two vehicle crash in which four people were injured.

On December 20, 2019, at approximately 6:28 P.M., an injury crash was reported on SR 109, south of County Road L, Township of Pike, County of Fulton.

A 2007 Chevy truck was driven north on SR 109 by Briannah Jade Horner, 21 years of age, of LiSalle, Michigan. A 2010 Dodge Journey was driven south on SR 109 by Corey Shaw, age 34, of Hudson, Michigan. Ms. Horner drove left of center and the two vehicles struck head-on.

Ms. Horner was transported by EMS to St. Vincent Hospital.

Mr. Shaw was transported by Promedica Pro 1 to St. Vincent Hospital. The front seat passenger, Heather Shaw, age 34, of Hudson, Michigan, was transported by EMS to the Fulton County Health Center. A six year old that was sitting in the second row was transported by EMS to St. Vincent Hospital.

None of the injuries are considered life threatening.

Impairment is a factor in this crash. No charges have been filed at this time. This crash is still under investigation.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Fulton County Fire and EMS, Life Flight, KK Collision Towing and Childress Towing.

